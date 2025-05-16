© 2025 KRWG
Federal judge dismisses trespassing charges against migrants caught in New Mexico’s new military buffer zone

KRWG | By Jonny Coker
Published May 16, 2025 at 4:00 PM MDT
The border wall separating the United States and Mexico.
Evelyn Sandoval
/
KRWG
This week a federal judge in New Mexico dismissed trespassing charges for dozens of migrants caught in a newly created military buffer zone along the southern border. The dismissals are the latest development in the Trump administration’s expansion of immigration enforcement in the state.

Federal Magistrate Judge Gregory B. Wormuth ruled that the original criminal complaint failed to establish probable cause. New Mexico Democratic Congressman Gabe Vasquez said the ruling highlights the lack of clarity.

“The Trump Administration imposed this military zone without transparency, and to this day, we still don’t know where it begins or where it ends. It’s not clear to the public, not to local officials, and certainly not clear to the people who are being arrested,” Vasquez said.

The arrested migrants are still being detained and face deportation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Jonny Coker
Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University.
