Another day of dust leads to major road closures

The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced a stretch of I-10 between Las Cruces and the AZ state line has closed. Avoid travel if possible in southwestern New Mexico. Conditions may change rapidly, so please check road conditions before you head out.

NM 80 southbound from mile marker 32, Roadforks to mile marker 8, at NM 9 is closed due to dust and high winds, roadways are impassable. Only local traffic allowed.

NM 338 southbound from mile marker 0, at I-10 to mile marker 24, Animas is closed due to dust and high winds, roadways are impassable. Only local traffic allowed.

NM 145 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 0, at NM 80 to mile marker 3, 3 miles east of NM 80 is closed due to dust and high winds, roadways are impassable. Only local traffic allowed.

