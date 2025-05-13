LCPD identifies 18-year-old killed by officer

In a news release issued Monday, Las Cruces Police identified the person killed in an officer involved shooting as 18-year-old Josiah Perrault. The shooting happened May 8th at about 6:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Walnut St. Police say another man suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. That person has not been identified. Police say they are planning a news conference for Tuesday, May 20 at 11:30 at City Hall to update the media and the public on the investigation. No other details of the incident have been released so far.

Police said the news conference is delayed until next week to allow witness interviews to be completed and to permit Chief Jeremy Story and other LCPD personnel to attend National Police Week in Washington, D.C.

The Officer-involved Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting. The task force includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police.