Dozens of protestors lined up outside of the U.S. Border Patrol Station on Main Street in Las Cruces to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump’s current immigration crackdown.

Indivisible Las Cruces holds pro immigrant rally

Teresa Valenzuela is with Indivisible Las Cruces, a group of local activists who’ve organized multiple protests in the city since Trump’s inauguration. Valenzuela said the demonstration aims to show support to immigrant communities in the borderland amid ongoing mass deportations.

“Any person can have their rights stripped with this current administration,” she said. “This is a very important project [to] support, and [to] let the voices of those families that are still here and those that have been part of the mass deportations know that we are not going to let this pass. We are not going to let them be forgotten.”

Among the crowd was Bill McCamley, a former Secretary for the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, and former Democratic State Representative. McCamley said that it’s important for individuals feeling disenfranchised to make their voices heard.

“The only way to fix the problem is to get active, get involved, and make your voice heard. And we are so lucky to live in a country, where, at least still today, we have the right to let other people know what we feel and how to make change,” he said. “As an ex-elected official, you are being listened to, so make it count.”

When KRWG reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials requesting a statement, the agency declined to comment.