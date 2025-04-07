Founders Day/1888 Minutes of Giving

KC Counts speaks to Mayra Marquez, assistant vice president of alumni relations and annual giving about the 2nd annual fundraising campaign. Here is a portion of their conversation:

KC:

Well, first, Mara, let me say welcome to NMSU. You're new here just a few months on the job?

Mayra:

Yes. Thank you. It's been an incredible journey.

KC:

Nothing like trial by fire, right? To get started with, and this is a huge undertaking. 1888 minutes of giving. So, tell me about learning about what that all involves.

Mayra:

1888 minutes of giving is an opportunity for the NMSU community to come together and really rally behind the power of water Aggies and Founders Day; and really ignite people to get excited about giving back to an institution that hopefully gave them so much or is in the process of giving them so much, if, you know, they still haven't finished degrees

KC:

Your background is in alumni relations and so what can you tell us about the value of that?

Mayra:

The value of networks is incredibly important, especially in this economy. I know we know that many of the jobs that are available are becoming available through your own network. It's hard to find something and stand out in a job posting where hundreds of people may be applying, and it really does take that one Aggie to put in that good word for you to make a difference in your career. And connecting with other people really and just moving forward.

KC:

In what ways do you engage the alumni community and not only the alumni community, but the greater community at large, for Founders Day and 1888 minutes of giving?

Mayra:

We love getting to know our Aggies and really learning what is it that they love about NMSU? What do they miss about it? Where do they want to contribute? Where do their passions and sort of talents align so that we can figure out what is the best fit for that particular Aggie? I mean, in general, we want them to connect with one another because we want them to also support each other's businesses each other’s dreams, passions, aspirations, and we want them to connect back to campus. Our students need mentors. They want to hear from our successful alumni. They want to hear that they're OK on their journey, even if you know, they're not doing so well in this class, or they haven't figured out that next internship opportunity, and they want to know that someone like them made it and is out successfully navigating the world.

KC:

I have been trying to do the math, I'll be honest... 1888 minutes of giving, to see when it would start and when it would end, but I just, I'm just not a great math student.

Mayra:

Luckily, I have staff who could help me with that because I also was struggling with that math.

KC:

I thought you did.

Mayra:

So, 1888 minutes actually kicks off on April 22nd at 9:00 AM and the campaign closes on April 23rd at 4:28 PM so this obviously is to be able to honor when NMSU was founded. We want to be able to make sure that we're remembering where we're coming from, the growth that we're seeing, honoring that legacy and building on it, and that's how we're hoping people will engage - by giving to their favorite cause, whether that was their public radio journalism,

KC:

Ohh thank you!

Mayra:

...the rodeo, and people often think, like, “Myra, I'm not making the big bucks yet. I just graduated recently or I’m in transition, and it really is just $5 can go a long way. Because it's your $5, plus hopefully 142 thousand other Aggies, $5 that can quickly add up. So it really is about making a collective impact. We aren’t looking for that one large gift, although those are always welcome. We're looking for everybody to come together and help.

KC:

So, how will people be able to participate?

Mayra:

They are going to be receiving emails from us saying, hey, our campaign is officially launching. So we have a really fun crowdfunding page and that's actually an opportunity for anybody who is looking to fundraise within the university. So student groups, different staff programs, faculty programs that have any connection to NMSU that are in need of funds. I mean, there's labs that need funding that aren't getting enough from the state. It's an opportunity for people to come together, put together their ask so that we and the NMSU Foundation can go out and tell the world, hey, this is how NMSU needs you. These are the different areas. And we're also giving staff, faculty, students an easy opportunity for them to have a tool and say, “hey, my program needs help with this. Can you help us?” because there's nothing more powerful than your own personal network.

KC:

Tell us a little bit about Founders Day.

Mayra:

So we are kicking it off with a parade at Dove Hall at about 10:05 whenever students get out of their ten o'clock class. So around 10:05, 10:10 come over to Dove Hall. We are going to have our very own associated student body president lead the parade with our CEO. We'll all parade over to Corbett together. We'll have some tabling, carnival style events there. Again, just giving students, faculty, staff, community members an opportunity to continue to get connected with - what are those good causes on campus? What are the students currently doing? Because they are already big on philanthropy. We just don't get to hear it.

You can listen to the full interview by clicking the "listen" button above. Here are some highlights for the fundraiser:

Tuesday, April 22 (9 a.m.) – Campaign kickoff

Tuesday, April 22 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) – Parade from Hadley Hall to Corbett Center, Student Organizations tabling outside Corbett Center

Tuesday, April 22 & Wednesday, April 23 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) – Foundation tabling outside Corbett Center

Tuesday, April 22 (6 – 8 p.m.) – Trivia Night at Bosque Brewing Co. (2102 Telshor Ct.)

Wednesday, April 23 (3 – 5 p.m.) – Celebration at Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum to mark the end of the campaign, and the announcement of the final fundraising total.