Police announce a fourth suspect in Young Park shooting arrested Sunday afternoon

Las Cruces Police announced that a 15-year-old boy and suspect in Friday night's Young Park shooting in the city was arrested Sunday afternoon.

Police said they charged the teenager with three open counts of murder.

LCPD said in an emailed release that two 17-year-old boys and 20-year-old Tomas Rivas – also face the same charges and additional charges are pending for all suspects in the Young Park shooting, according to police.

Las Cruces Police Department said in the release that the three juveniles are incarcerated in the juvenile section of the Doña Ana County Detention Center. Police said Rivas is on the adult side and is initially being held without bond.

On Sunday, LCPD said that Andrew Madrid, 16; Jason Gomez, 18; and Dominick Estrada, 19 died in Friday night's shooting at Young Park. Police said the 15 victims who survived range in ages from 16-36.

LCPD said that Young Park and the surrounding roads were closed all day Saturday and into Sunday morning to allow investigators to collect evidence and map the scene. The department said the park and roadways have since reopened.

This is a developing story.