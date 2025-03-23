LCPD: Third Suspect Arrested Sunday morning in Young Park Shooting

Las Cruces Police announced that a third suspect was arrested Sunday morning for what police said was his involvement in Friday’s deadly shooting at Young Park in the city.

In a media release Sunday afternoon, Police said the third arrestee is a 17-year-old boy. The department said he joins another 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old Tomas Rivas who were arrested Saturday.

LCPD says that all three are charged with three open counts of murder and additional charges against all three are pending. Police said Rivas was booked into the Doña Ana Detention Center early Sunday morning. He is initially being held without bond. Both juveniles are incarcerated in the juvenile section of the detention facility.

LCPD said the investigation is ongoing.

On Sunday, police identified the victims who died in Friday’s shooting as Andrew Madrid, 16; Jason Gomez, 18; and Dominick Estrada, 19. LCPD said Madrid and Gomez died on scene, while Estrada was transported to MountainView Regional Medical Center where he later died. LCPD said that the 15 victims injured in Friday’s shooting range in ages from 16-36. Police said that of the 15 injured victims, nine are male and six are female. Current medical conditions of the surviving victims are not available.

LCPD said that Young Park and surrounding roads were reopened early Sunday morning.

This is a developing story.




