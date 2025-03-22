LCPD: Friday night shooting at Young Park kills 3, 15 injured

Update: 2:23 p.m.

Las Cruces Police Department said they are continuing to investigate Friday night’s shooting at Young Park that killed at least three and injured at least 15 others.

Police say the shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Friday, March 21, 2025, at Young Park, 850 S. Walnut St., in Las Cruces, N.M.

LCPD Police Chief Jeremy Story said at a Saturday morning press conference that the crime scene is very large and it will take some time to process the scene. He said that approximately 200 people attended an unsanctioned car show at Young Park on Friday night. Chief Story said that the investigation revealed that an altercation between two different groups of people leading to gunfire between both groups with several others injured in the crossfire.

Police say the deceased are two 19-year-old men and one 16-year-old boy. Names of the deceased and those who were injured will not be released at this time. LCPD said that those injured range in age from 16 years to 36 years.

Jonny Coker A street to Young Park is blocked off as an investigation into Friday night's shooting at Young Park continues. LCPD said that three people were killed and 14 others injured.

LCPD said at this time, police have not made any arrests for this incident but are actively following multiple leads. Police are asking that anyone with additional information is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

LCPD held a news conference at 11 a.m. in Council Chambers at Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St.

According to police, Young Park and all roadways leading to the park are temporarily closed while investigators conduct their work.

This is a developing story.

8:35 a.m.

Las Cruces police said they are investigating a mass shooting near Young Park that left multiple people injured.

Police said that just after 10 p.m. on Friday, officers and fire personnel were dispatched to the reports of gunfire and possible gunshot victims near the parking lot of Young Park at 850 S. Walnut St. in the city.

Authorities said when they arrived they learned of multiple gunshot victims. Police said that many were transported to local hospitals. Some were taken to University Medical Center of El Paso.

LCPD said at this time, police do not have the number of victims or the extent of their injuries.

Police said the area surrounding Young Park, particularly Walnut Street south of Lohman Avenue, is temporarily closed to traffic. Police said they are encouraging motorists to refrain from traveling in or entering that area.

Law enforcement is still trying to identify the suspect or suspects in this case.

LCPD said they are receiving assistance from New Mexico State Police, the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Police are asking for anyone with information on this incident to contact them at (575) 526-0795.

LCPD said that more information will be available at the department's Facebook page.

This is a developing story.



