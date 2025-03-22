Doña Ana County announces support resources available in wake of deadly shooting

On Saturday, Doña Ana County issued a news release reminding community members that support is available in the wake of the deadly shooting that took place at Young Park in Las Cruces Friday night.

The county reminded the community that support is available:

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline : Call or text 988 anytime, 24/7, for free and confidential emotional support.

: Call or text 988 anytime, 24/7, for free and confidential emotional support. Doña Ana County Crisis Triage Center: Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The center offers walk-in mental health services for individuals experiencing a crisis.

County Manager Scott Andrews issued this statement on Saturday:

“We are devastated by the loss of young lives and the trauma experienced by so many. The County is in close contact with the City of Las Cruces, and together, we will do everything we can to support our residents in the days and weeks ahead. Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of those lost, those injured, and everyone affected by this unthinkable tragedy.”

Doña Ana County also announced the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico is accepting donations to support the victims and their families.

According to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico's Facebook page, the Together for Las Cruces Crisis Action Fund serves as a vital resource, enabling the community to unite and offer immediate support during times of tragedy and devastation. The organization said this fund is actively dedicated to providing direct assistance to the families and victims profoundly impacted by the mass shooting that occurred on March 21, 2025.

Additional information: www.communityfoundationofsouthernnewmexico.org or by calling (575) 521-4794.

