Congressman Gabe Vasquez issues statement on 'tragedy' at Young Park in Las Cruces

U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez issued an emailed statement on Saturday on the deadly shooting at Young Park in Las Cruces that as of Saturday left at least three dead and 15 injured. The Second District Democratic Congressman is calling the incident a "horrific tragedy."

Statement from Congressman Vasquez:

Last night, our community experienced a horrific tragedy at Young Park in Las Cruces. As of this morning, three lives have been lost, and many others are injured after a senseless act of gun violence shook our hometown.

My heart is broken for the victims, their families, and everyone who was affected. I used to represent this part of Las Cruces on the City Council. I know this park. I know this community. And I know how devastating this is for all of us.

I am in close contact with local law enforcement who are working around the clock to identify and apprehend those responsible. While the investigation is ongoing, I urge everyone to stay alert, follow safety guidance from the Las Cruces Police Department, and report any information you may have.

In the face of this tragedy, I want you to know this: You are not alone. We will get through this together — with compassion, courage, and action.

My team and I are working to ensure victims and their families have the necessary resources. We are also committed to making sure this kind of violence has no place in our community. That means more substantial support for public safety, mental health, and common-sense gun violence prevention.

Here are some immediate resources available to you and your family:

Tip Line: If you have video, photos, or information about the shooting, please contact LCPD at (575) 526-0795.

Mental Health Support: Call the NM Crisis Line at 1-855-NMCRISIS or text “TALK” to 741741 for free, confidential help.

Our community is strong. We’ve come together before, and we will again. I will continue to be present, to listen, and to fight for the safety and healing of every New Mexican.

With you always,

Rep. Gabe Vasquez

