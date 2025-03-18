Major roadways close due to blowing dust

The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports more closures Tuesday due to blowing dust and loss of visibility. These closures happened in rapid succession; please check the NMDOT's website for the latest information.

DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS in Deming to Las Cruces, Open

I-10 eastbound and westbound lanes are now open at exit 85, law enforcement will be escorting traffic due to heavy congestion.

DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS in Las Cruces to Anthony

I-10 eastbound and westbound lanes from milepost 144 (Las Cruces) to 164 (NM-TX Stateline) have areas of heavy dust with low to zero visibility.

ROAD CLOSURE - Lordsburg to Las Cruces

I-10 eastbound is closed at milepost 20 (Lordsburg) due to areas of blowing dust and low visibility. All traffic must shelter in place in Lordsburg. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions.

DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS in Deming to Hatch, open

Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 26 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 0 to mile marker 44, 3 miles west of Hatch. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

ROAD CLOSURE in Santa Teresa to Columbus

Closure, NM 9 eastbound and westbound from Santa Teresa & Doña Ana County Line to mile marker 87, Columbus.

DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS in Deming to Silver City, open

Difficult Driving Conditions, US 180 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 164, Deming to mile marker 131, 4 miles east of Hurley due to areas of blowing dust and low visibility. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions.

ROAD CLOSURE in Deming

NM 11 is closed from milepost 32 (Dona Ana) to milepost 26 (Sunshine Rd) due to areas of blowing dust and low visibility. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

NM 549 is closed from milepost 0 (Deming) to milepost 31 due to areas of blowing dust and low visibility. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions.

Blowing dust can cause zero visibility and it can happen in an instant. Here is a list of some tips from the NMDOT about staying safe in these conditions:

