I-10 West closed at Lordsburg due to crash

From the New Mexico Department of Transportation:

LORDSBURG – The I-10 lanes and bridge at Exit 24 near Lordsburg, NM, are closed and will remain closed after being struck by a commercial vehicle carrying an excavator.

Westbound traffic is being rerouted off and back on at the exit ramp.

At approximately 8:49 a.m. on Friday, March 7, 2025, a commercial motor vehicle collided with the bridge at Exit 24. Engineers are currently on-site to assess the structural damage and determine necessary repairs. The impact caused significant damage to the bridge deck and other components.

Expect delays, follow the road closure signs and avoid the area. Vehicles and pedestrians in the work zone pose a hazard to both maintenance personnel and the public, delaying repairs and creating unsafe conditions.

According to the NMDOT, a CMV hauling an excavator hit the overpass at exit 24 on I-10 West.

This is the third closure of I-10 this week after blowing dust led to closures Monday and Thursday.