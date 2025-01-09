UPDATE: NMDOT reports US70 has reopened at Organ

US 70 has reopened at Organ after being closed Thursday morning due to weather conditions according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation. The NMDOT says roadways with areas of light snow may become icy. I-25 from milepost 19(Radium Springs) to 8(Dona Ana) is snow packed and icy. Please drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT is out plowing and will continue to monitor conditions. Please check back for updates as conditions change.