New Mexico State University fires Athletic Director Mario Moccia

On Thursday, NMSU President Valerio Ferme announced that the University would be parting ways with Athletic Director Mario Moccia.

The firing comes after a string of controversies within the NMSU athletics department, including instances of gun violence as well as allegations of sexual assault and hazing .

In a letter to the NMSU community, Ferme said the decision was made after reviewing a 70-page report from the New Mexico Department of Justice , which criticized NMSU leadership’s response to events surrounding a 2022 shooting involving NMSU athletes, and found that, “the sexual assaults perpetrated by three NMSU men’s basketball players did not occur in a vacuum but were reflective of a more pervasive toxic culture throughout the program.”

Ferme said that NMSU’s Deputy Athletic Director Dr. Amber Burdge will immediately begin serving as acting athletics director.

