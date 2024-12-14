© 2024 KRWG
New report offers insight into impact of income supports on child poverty

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published December 14, 2024 at 8:54 AM MST

This week, KC Counts speaks with Emily Wildau, senior research and policy analyst, and KIDS COUNT coordinator for New Mexico Voices for Children, about their new report tracking the impact of income supports on child poverty in New Mexico. Also, Jonny Coker talks with Sylvia Ulloa, Executive Director of New Mexico CAFé to learn more about the organization’s mission in southern New Mexico. Catch up on recent stories and interviews on KRWG News This Week.
KRWG News
KRWG News and Partners
