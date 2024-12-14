New report offers insight into impact of income supports on child poverty

This week, KC Counts speaks with Emily Wildau, senior research and policy analyst, and KIDS COUNT coordinator for New Mexico Voices for Children, about their new report tracking the impact of income supports on child poverty in New Mexico. Also, Jonny Coker talks with Sylvia Ulloa, Executive Director of New Mexico CAFé to learn more about the organization’s mission in southern New Mexico. Catch up on recent stories and interviews on KRWG News This Week.

