© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fort Selden Historic Site to host cooking demonstration for adobe horno on Saturday

KRWG | By Anthony Moreno
Published November 18, 2024 at 9:41 AM MST
An adobe horno at Fort Seldon in Radium Springs, NM.
/
NM Dept. of Cultural Affairs

On Saturday November 23rd, Fort Selden Historic Site in Radium Springs, New Mexico will host a demonstration on how to fire up an adobe horno. Rangers at the historic site will also serve a Thanksgiving Meal with cowboy coffee to those in attendance. Anthony Moreno talked with Emily Wilson, Instructional Coordinator Supervisor with Fort Selden Historic Site to learn more about this event.

Event Details:
Where: Fort Selden Historic Site, Radium Spring, New Mexico

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Fort Selden Historic Site, 1280 Fort Selden Road, Radium Springs, NM 88054.

There is a general admission of $5 per adult and free to children 16 years and younger.
KRWG News
Anthony Moreno
Anthony Moreno serves as the Director of Content at KRWG Public Media. He also is host and executive producer for "Fronteras-A Changing America" and "Your Legislators" on KRWG-TV.
See stories by Anthony Moreno