Fort Selden Historic Site to host cooking demonstration for adobe horno on Saturday

On Saturday November 23rd, Fort Selden Historic Site in Radium Springs, New Mexico will host a demonstration on how to fire up an adobe horno. Rangers at the historic site will also serve a Thanksgiving Meal with cowboy coffee to those in attendance. Anthony Moreno talked with Emily Wilson, Instructional Coordinator Supervisor with Fort Selden Historic Site to learn more about this event.

Event Details:

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Fort Selden Historic Site, 1280 Fort Selden Road, Radium Springs, NM 88054.

There is a general admission of $5 per adult and free to children 16 years and younger.