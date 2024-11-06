Voters in southwest New Mexico have decided who will represent them in the state legislature

In contested state legislative races in southwest New Mexico, unofficial results from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office for Senate District 28 have Republican candidate Gabriel Ramos winning over Democratic candidate Chris Ponce with 55 percent of the vote. In Senate District 36, Incumbent Democratic candidate Jeff Steinborn wins over Republican David Tofsted with 56 percent of the vote.

Incumbent Democratic State Senate candidate Carrie Hamblen shares thoughts on her campaign with Scott Brocato Tuesday night. Listen • 0:45

In Senate District 38, Democratic candidate Carrie Hamblen wins reelection over Republican candidate Samantha Barncastle Salopek. Unofficial results had Hamblen winning by 189 votes on Wednesday.

Republican State Senate candidate Samantha Barncastle Salopek shares thoughts on campaign on election day with Jonny Coker.mp3 Listen • 0:33

In New Mexico House races, District 32 incumbent Republican candidate Jenifer Jones wins over Democratic candidate Linda Alvarez with 61 percent of the vote. District 34 incumbent Democratic candidate Ray Lara captured 58 percent of the vote with a win over Republican Larry Sedillo. District 36 Democratic State Representative Nathan Small captured 52 percent of the vote in his win over Republican candidate Kimberly Skaggs. In New Mexico House District 38, Republican candidate Rebecca Dow wins over Democratic candidate Tara Jaramillo with 52 percent of the vote. Dow wins back the seat she held from 2017 to 2022.

In District 39, Republican candidate Luis Terrazas wins his reelection bid over Democratic candidate Gabby Begay with 54 percent of the vote. In District 51, Republican incumbent candidate John Block wins with 61 percent of the vote over Democratic candidate Ashlie Myers. In a close race for the House District 53 seat, Democratic candidate Sarah Silva wins over Republican Eilzabeth Winterrowd with 51 percent of the vote. Unofficial results have Silva winning this race by 133 votes as of Wednesday.

