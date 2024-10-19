© 2024 KRWG
KRWG News This Week: New Mexico Secretary of State shares more on voting

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published October 19, 2024 at 8:34 AM MDT
Courtney Hill
/
KRWG
Voters at a polling location in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

This week, Jonny Coker shares more on one ballot question in New Mexico that would allow the state's county commissions to set salary levels for county officials. Early voting is underway in New Mexico. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver joined KRWG's Voice of the Public radio call in program this week to answer questions around voting and elections in New Mexico. Also, KC Counts talks with Lead Meteorologist Anthony Brown from the National Weather Service office in Santa Teresa about what to expect this Fall and Winter.

Catch up on recent news content from KRWG Public Media.
