New Mexico State University selects new president

New Mexico State University announced in a media release on Thursday that Valerio Ferme, Ph.D. will serve as the University’s next President.

According to the University, NMSU’s Board of Regents voted unanimously to select Ferme who currently serves Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at the University of Cincinnati.

The school said that a start date for Ferme has not been determined and Interim NMSU President Mónica Torres will continue to serve until Ferme starts.



