© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Mexico State University selects new president

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published September 19, 2024 at 3:49 PM MDT
Main Campus of New Mexico State University, 2020. (NMSU photo by Josh Bachman) Main Campus of NMSU Las Cruces. (NMSU photo by Josh Bachman)
Josh Bachman/NMSU
Main Campus of New Mexico State University, 2020. (NMSU photo by Josh Bachman) Main Campus of NMSU Las Cruces. (NMSU photo by Josh Bachman)

New Mexico State University announced in a media release on Thursday that Valerio Ferme, Ph.D. will serve as the University’s next President.

According to the University, NMSU’s Board of Regents voted unanimously to select Ferme who currently serves Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at the University of Cincinnati.

The school said that a start date for Ferme has not been determined and Interim NMSU President Mónica Torres will continue to serve until Ferme starts.

 
KRWG News
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners
South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire Updates
KRWG Wildfire Updates. Visit the Community Resource Page to learn how to help.
Do you have Voting or Election Questions? Fill out the form below and we will help you answer them!

_