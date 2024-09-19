© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Annual golf event by Dr. Karen M. Trujillo Memorial Foundation aims to support scholarships for future educators

KRWG | By Anthony Moreno
Published September 19, 2024 at 6:37 PM MDT

This Friday and Saturday, the Fourth annual "Golfing for Educators Golf Scramble" takes place at the NMSU Golf Course in Las Cruces. The event supports the work of the Dr. Karen M. Trujillo Memorial Foundation which provides scholarships for future educators.
The organization was founded to honor the late Dr. Karen M. Trujillo who served as LCPS Superintendent and New Mexico Public Education Secretary during her career.

Anthony Moreno talked with the foundation’s Secretary Sharon Trujillo-Kolosseus and the organization’s President Ben Trujillo to learn more about the group's work to help support education.
KRWG News
Anthony Moreno
Anthony Moreno serves as the Director of Content at KRWG Public Media. He also is host and executive producer for "Fronteras-A Changing America" and "Your Legislators" on KRWG-TV.
See stories by Anthony Moreno
South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire Updates
KRWG Wildfire Updates. Visit the Community Resource Page to learn how to help.
Do you have Voting or Election Questions? Fill out the form below and we will help you answer them!

_