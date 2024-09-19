Annual golf event by Dr. Karen M. Trujillo Memorial Foundation aims to support scholarships for future educators

This Friday and Saturday, the Fourth annual "Golfing for Educators Golf Scramble" takes place at the NMSU Golf Course in Las Cruces. The event supports the work of the Dr. Karen M. Trujillo Memorial Foundation which provides scholarships for future educators.

The organization was founded to honor the late Dr. Karen M. Trujillo who served as LCPS Superintendent and New Mexico Public Education Secretary during her career.

Anthony Moreno talked with the foundation’s Secretary Sharon Trujillo-Kolosseus and the organization’s President Ben Trujillo to learn more about the group's work to help support education.