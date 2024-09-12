© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Las Cruces Police Department shares update on city’s crime statistics

KRWG | By Jonny Coker
Published September 12, 2024 at 9:53 PM MDT
Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story led Thursday's town hall discussion on crime and drug use within the city.
Jonny Coker
/
KRWG
Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story led Thursday's town hall discussion on crime and drug use within the city.

On Thursday night the City of Las Cruces held a town hall to present the city’s most recent crime statistics, and to discuss how drugs like fentanyl and meth are affecting the community.

Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story was joined by experts in various fields related to the fentanyl crisis to discuss the increased use of drugs in the city, and to field questions from the public.

According to the latest statistics from the Las Cruces Police Department, there were 424 documented instances of violent crime through August of this year, an increase of 46% compared to the same time period last year, while the total instances of property crimes remained relatively steady at 3,773.

Additionally, the department said that year-to-date it has seized over 64,000 fentanyl pills and 15.8 pounds of fentanyl powder.

Chief Jeremy Story said that it’s going to take a coordinated effort with stakeholders in the community in order to treat instances of addiction and reduce crime.

“If you could wave a magic wand and get rid of fentanyl and meth and the addiction associated with it, you’d still see crime, you’d still see homelessness. But you’d see a drastic reduction in those things.”

Public health expert Athena Huckaby of Ideal Option joined Chief Story for the town hall, and said to fight addiction, it’s essential for individuals to have access to effective treatment options like buprenorphine and methadone, an area that southern New Mexico is lacking.

"Only one of our hospitals in town both starts people and continues people on medications for opioid use disorder if they land in the hospital,” Huckaby said.

Chief Story went on to say that he hopes the roughly $24 million in opioid settlement funds coming to the city and county won’t be spread too thin.

“If we try to do too many things with it, we’re going to end up accomplishing nothing,” Story said. “The state is also spending a lot of money from their settlement funds, so what we don’t want to do is duplicate efforts. I would like to use the money to fill the gaps and not duplicate efforts of the state or what’s already happening here.”

As Las Cruces confronts rising crime stats and a growing drug crisis, Chief Story emphasized the importance of stakeholder collaboration and the strategic use of settlement funds for maximized community impact.
KRWG News
Jonny Coker
Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University.
See stories by Jonny Coker
South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire Updates
KRWG Wildfire Updates. Visit the Community Resource Page to learn how to help.
Do you have Voting or Election Questions? Fill out the form below and we will help you answer them!

_