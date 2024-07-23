Bilingual speech-language pathologist shares information on common conditions and passion for serving Spanish-speaking community
Dora Jasso is a bilingual speech-language pathologist and certified brain injury specialist at Memorial Medical Center. She explains some of the common conditions she treats and what symptoms people should be aware of as well as some treatment paths. Jasso says she acted as a translator for her Spanish-speaking parents as a child and that motivates her to serve the Spanish-speaking community. Listen to her full conversation with KRWG's KC Counts here.