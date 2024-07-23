© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bilingual speech-language pathologist shares information on common conditions and passion for serving Spanish-speaking community

KRWG | By KC Counts
Published July 23, 2024 at 7:05 AM MDT
Dora Jasso, bilingual speech-language pathologist
Dora Jasso, bilingual speech-language pathologist

Dora Jasso is a bilingual speech-language pathologist and certified brain injury specialist at Memorial Medical Center. She explains some of the common conditions she treats and what symptoms people should be aware of as well as some treatment paths. Jasso says she acted as a translator for her Spanish-speaking parents as a child and that motivates her to serve the Spanish-speaking community. Listen to her full conversation with KRWG's KC Counts here.
KRWG News
KC Counts
KC Counts has been broadcasting to Southern New Mexico and West Texas audiences for over 30 years. KC is up early with listeners for "Morning Edition" weekdays, "Performance Today" from 9-11, "Here and Now" from 12-2, and on Saturdays. You might also see her on KRWG-TV.
See stories by KC Counts
South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire Updates
KRWG Wildfire Updates. Visit the Community Resource Page to learn how to help.
Do you have Voting or Election Questions? Fill out the form below and we will help you answer them!

_