New Mexico Department of Justice launches investigation into Memorial Medical Center

Speaking at a press conference in Las Cruces, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said his office would be investigating allegations that may constitute violations of New Mexico and federal law, including denying medical services and refusing to treat cancer patients.

“It is apparent to me that the management at this facility has failed to place the wellbeing and safety and care of their patients in the proper place and in the proper priority,” Torrez said. “It is apparent to me that decisions have been made and continue to be made from a standpoint that is primarily seemingly motivated by profit, by maximizing the bottom line, and without due respect and due regard for the patients under their care.”

Barbara Quarell is a former Memorial Medical nurse who was diagnosed with cancer in September of 2022, and said she was denied treatment because the hospital wouldn’t take her insurance.

“I was just shocked,” she said. “I would never in a million years refer someone to MMC. I feel like the level of care has gone down, there’s not enough staff to patient ratio, and it’s just an unsafe place to be now.”

Attorney General Torrez said his office would also be looking into allegations of Memorial Medical Center retaliating against current and former employees for speaking out.

“Any attempts to interfere with individuals who are associated with that institution and sharing information about its practices will not be looked on kindly, and will be dealt with most severely by the Department of Justice,” Torrez said.

When KRWG reached out to Memorial Medical Center for comment, a spokesperson replied with the following written response:

“Memorial Medical Center was surprised to learn of this investigation by Attorney General Torrez during his press conference today. We remain committed to expanding access to care and being a good community partner in Las Cruces and Doña Ana County and will be cooperating fully with this investigation.”

The NMDOJ asks that anyone who’s experienced being denied treatment by Memorial or other hospitals to report it at NMDOJ.gov, or by calling 505-490-4060.