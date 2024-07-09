© 2024 KRWG
Flash flood evacuation orders issued for areas in and around Ruidoso

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published July 9, 2024 at 2:49 PM MDT

According the the Village of Ruidoso's official website, evacuation orders have been issued for Cedar Creek, Upper Canyon, Brady Canyon, areas along the Rio Ruidoso, and at Paradise Canyon and Hull due to flash floods.

Residents urged to not try to protect your property or gather your belongings, and to get out and move to higher ground immediately.

An evacuation shelter has been established at the White Mountain Relief Center at 687 Hull Road (White Mountain Sports Complex).

The U.S. National Weather Service Albuquerque New Mexico has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the area until 4:00 PM MDT Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for any updates.
KRWG News
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners
