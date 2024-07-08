Las Cruces police arrest suspect in stabbing, ask for information in shooting

A pair of violent crimes in Las Cruces over the weekend left one man dead and another injured. Las Cruces police say 30-year-old Carlos Joseph Lakemper was stabbed in the back. He died of his injuries and 51-year-old William Clyde Turner was arrested and is being charged with the crime. It happened Saturday morning at about 3:30 in the 800 block of Avenida de Mesilla. Turner is being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

Sunday morning just before 9 a.m. police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Alameda where they say an 18-year-old was injured. He was airlifted to UMC in El Paso and there is no word on his condition as of yet. Police have not made an arrest in that case and ask anyone with information to call 575-526-0795.