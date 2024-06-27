© 2024 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials: Crews continue mop up work on South Fork and Salt Fires

KRWG | By Anthony Moreno
Published June 27, 2024 at 10:16 PM MDT
Southwest Area Incident Management Team
A map of the South Fork and Salt Fires on June 27, 2024.

On Thursday, officials reported the South Fork was at 17,569 acres and 69 percent containment while the Salt Fire was at 7,939 and 66 percent contained. The Southwest Area Incident Management Team said in a release that activity with both fires were limited due to scattered storms and crews continue mop up work. However, ground efforts were slowed by severe weather recently.

Officials are asking residents in the area affected by the fires to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July holiday without fireworks.

More information:
Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmmea-south-fork-and-salt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SWIMT5

Smoke Outlook: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook/430b2c05

Lincoln County Government: www.lincolncountynm.gov

Mescalero Apache Tribe: https://mescaleroapachetribe.com

Village of Ruidoso: www.ruidoso-nm.gov/south-fork-fire

 

 
KRWG News
Anthony Moreno
Anthony Moreno serves as the Director of Content at KRWG Public Media. He also is host and executive producer for "Fronteras-A Changing America" and "Your Legislators" on KRWG-TV.
See stories by Anthony Moreno
South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire Updates
KRWG Wildfire Updates. Visit the Community Resource Page to learn how to help.
Do you have Voting or Election Questions? Fill out the form below and we will help you answer them!

_