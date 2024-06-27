Officials: Crews continue mop up work on South Fork and Salt Fires

On Thursday, officials reported the South Fork was at 17,569 acres and 69 percent containment while the Salt Fire was at 7,939 and 66 percent contained. The Southwest Area Incident Management Team said in a release that activity with both fires were limited due to scattered storms and crews continue mop up work. However, ground efforts were slowed by severe weather recently.

Officials are asking residents in the area affected by the fires to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July holiday without fireworks.

