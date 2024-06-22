FBI seeks information on cause of South Fork and Salt Fires, offers reward

The FBI Albuquerque Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the cause of the South Fork and Salt Fires near Ruidoso. The agency said in an emailed media release it is assisting local, state, federal and tribal partners in the ongoing investigation of the fires that were discovered on Monday, June 17th.

The FBI said the agency is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for starting the fires.

The FBI Albuquerque Division said that anyone with information regarding the cause of the fire can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov. Information can also be sent via text “BIAMMU” to 847411 then “MESCALERO FIRE + the tip” or just BIAMMU to 847411 and the tip.



