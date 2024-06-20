Officials still working to understand impact of fires

On Wednesday, crews working on the ground to fight two wildfires burning near Ruidoso had to adapt to severe weather that moved into the region causing flash flooding. Thousands have been evacuated due to the South Fork and Salt Fires. Officials also confirmed a second fire-related death yesterday.

At a briefing Wednesday night, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said officials are still trying to understand the impact of the fires.

“As the weather clears and we can get better imagery and more people start to do the ground work when it’s safe to really determine the devastation and impact of the Salt and South Fork Fire,” Lujan Grisham said.

Officials on Wednesday reported that South Fork Fire and Salt Fire were over 23,400 acres combined. For KRWG Public Media, I’m Anthony Moreno.