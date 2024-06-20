© 2024 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials still working to understand impact of fires

KRWG | By Anthony Moreno
Published June 20, 2024 at 2:47 AM MDT
Governor Lujan Grisham and other officials offer an update on the South Fork and Salt Fires in southern New Mexico on June 19th, 2024.
Screenshot
Governor Lujan Grisham and other officials offer an update on the South Fork and Salt Fires in southern New Mexico on June 19th, 2024.

On Wednesday, crews working on the ground to fight two wildfires burning near Ruidoso had to adapt to severe weather that moved into the region causing flash flooding. Thousands have been evacuated due to the South Fork and Salt Fires. Officials also confirmed a second fire-related death yesterday.

At a briefing Wednesday night, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said officials are still trying to understand the impact of the fires.

“As the weather clears and we can get better imagery and more people start to do the ground work when it’s safe to really determine the devastation and impact of the Salt and South Fork Fire,” Lujan Grisham said.

Officials on Wednesday reported that South Fork Fire and Salt Fire were over 23,400 acres combined. For KRWG Public Media, I’m Anthony Moreno.
KRWG News
Anthony Moreno
Anthony Moreno serves as the Director of Content at KRWG Public Media. He also is host and executive producer for "Fronteras-A Changing America" and "Your Legislators" on KRWG-TV.
See stories by Anthony Moreno