Officials: South Fork fire estimated at 15,276 acres

According to the New Mexico Forestry Division, the South Fork Fire is estimated to be at 15,276 acres and is zero percent contained. Officials said approximately 1,400 structures have been lost with more threatened. The state Forestry Division said the fire was burning on Mescalero Tribal land, US Forest Service land and within the areas surrounding Ruidoso. An estimated 8,000 people have been evacuated from the area. The Village of Ruidoso remains under mandatory evacuations.

The Forestry Division reported that crews were able to directly engage the fire on Tuesday. The fire that was discovered Monday morning is still under investigation.

Officials also reported Tuesday evening that US 70 is closed from mm 249 (intersection NM 244), 4 miles east of Mescalero, to mm 258, 2 miles east of Carrizo. The Forestry Division announced that the only available evacuation route is on Sudderth to Highway 70, leading out to Roswell.

Also, on Tuesday officials reported that the Salt Fire burning on the Mescalero Reservation, parts of Otero County and just southwest of Ruidoso has reached an estimated 5,557 acres and continues to be active.