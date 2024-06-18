State officials: 500 structures estimated to be impacted by South Fork Fire

On Tuesday, the New Mexico Forestry Division reported an estimated 500 structures have been impacted by the South Fork Fire and multiple structures are threatened. Officials said Tuesday morning the fire was at 13,921 acres and zero percent contained. The fire is located at Rio Ruidoso, west of the Upper Canyon area of Ruidoso. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Officials said a full suppression effort is underway with multiple agencies working together today with air resources active as long as it is safe. The Forestry Division announced that fire response will be broken up in 3 divisions working the fire’s south, east, and northeast areas of the perimeter. Crews are setting up communication lines due to the lack of available cell service in the area.

State Forestry officials said the Red Cross has reported that 270 individuals have checked into shelters in Roswell and 120 in Capitan.

The Village of Ruidoso is closed due to a mandatory evacuation and roads into the town are closed. Officials are requesting that people stay away from the area.

The Southwest Area Incident Management Team 5 will arrive Tuesday for a briefing and assume command Wednesday morning.

The Salt Fire located on the Mescalero Reservation, Otero County, southwest of Ruidoso is reported to be at 4,876 acres and zero percent contained. Officials say this fire slowed somewhat overnight and is located through difficult mountainous terrain. Forestry officials said evacuations remain in effect for: Chatto Bluff, Apache Summit, Fantasy Lane, homes long Highway 244 to the east Reservation line, Bear Canyon, and Snow Canyon.



Shelters available:

ENMU-R Gymnasium

52 B University Blvd

Church on the Move

901 W. Brasher

NMMI Godfrey Center

101 W. College

NM Dream Center

2700 W. Second Street

ENM Fairgrounds

RVs and Large Animals

2500 SE Main

Roswell Convention Center

900 N. Main

Roswell Aquatic Center

1500 W. College

Mescalero Evacuations: The Tribe’s evacuation center for Reservation residents is at the Community Center Gymnasium.

Community Resources: Emergency Operations Center is now operational. For information or assistance regarding the South Fork Fire or other emergencies, please call 575-258-6900.

Pets to Humane Society of Lincoln County: Address: 25962 US-70, Ruidoso, NM 88345



Smoke: Individuals sensitive to wildfire smoke should take precautions and use the New Mexico Department of Health 5-3-1 Visibility Method to determine if it’s safe to be outside. Learn more at https://nmtracking.doh.nm.gov/environment/air/FireAndSmoke.html An interactive smoke map at https://fire.airnow.gov/ allows you to zoom into your area to see the latest smoke conditions.



Additional updates regarding evacuation information from Lincoln County Officials can be found here: https://www.lincolncountynm.gov/news_detail_T2_R26.php

Social Media/ Internet information sources:

Incident Map URL: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/mapviewer/index.html?webmap=e2c6d99f914c44cbb18b75e73beef035

More information about shelters and evacuations can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/villageofruidoso

https://www.facebook.com/mescaleroapachetribe



Road Closures reported:

On Tuesday, the New Mexico Dept. of Transportation reported that US 70 from mile marker 245 Mescalero is closed to mile marker 258, 2 miles east of Carrizo. Also, closed is US 70 from mile marker 250, 4 miles west of Apache to mile marker 285, 1 mile east of Hondo.

NMDOT reported that NM 220 is closed from mile marker 0 to mile marker 9.

Monday night, the Village of Ruidoso announced that both Highway 48 and Highway 70 at Apache Summit are closed. The Village announced Monday evening the only route for evacuation is on Sudderth to Highway 70 and out to Roswell.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation reported Monday afternoon that US 70 was closed at mile marker 249, 4 miles east of Mescalero to mile marker 258, 2 miles east of Carrizo.

Power outages:

According to the Village of Ruidoso, PNM has de-energized parts of the village of Ruidoso. Village officials announced that PNM will continue to make regular updates on social channels and updates can also be found at outagemap.pnm.com.

