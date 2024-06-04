Shaharazad Booth speaks on her campaign to become Doña Ana County's next District Attorney

Transcript:

Jonny Coker:

So how do you feel your campaign has gone as a whole?

Shaharazad Booth:

I think it's gone amazing. The support has been overwhelming. People are really resonating with the mission we're trying to accomplish here. And so I'm nothing but excited and thrilled to see the support.

Jonny Coker:

Speaking of those people on the ground that are excited for you, what do you feel resonated most with voters that you spoke with.

Shaharazad Booth:

One of the biggest concerns people have is the the rise in concerns with mental health and mental awareness and also repeat offenders. It seems like case after case is getting dismissed, and it feels like there's absolutely no resolve to any of these people's cases. Property crimes are going on uncharged. Just recently, somebody was arrested for their third auto theft. So having these numbers is becoming very alarming for people.

Jonny Coker:

What's your top priority if you win this primary and go on to hold office after the election in November? What is your top priority if you're elected?

Shaharazad Booth:

The mission is to bring in experienced prosecutors who are able to hit the ground running and evaluate these cases and see where we can go with them. But also, it's to immediately start lobbying and calling and making sure that we can start setting up a budget that makes us actually a functioning office and a fully staffed office. Right now, the number of staff and attorneys are far too low. Even what's available by budget, it's far too low. So we need to the ground where we're not only looking at the budget, but also hitting grants and trying to get as many of these positions reopened up so that we have a fully staffed, fully functioning office.