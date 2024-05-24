Lincoln County wildfire grows to nearly 1500 acres

A wildfire in the White Mountain Wilderness of the Lincoln National Forest has grown to nearly 1500 acres according to officials. The wildfire is due north of Sierra Blanca, and currently sits at 0% containment.

The Blue 2 Fire started from a lightning strike last Friday, and remained relatively small until red flag conditions fueled the fire to an estimated 1,478 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Blue 2 Fire is burning in the same area as the 2012 Little Bear Fire, which burned over 44,000 acres.

U.S. Forest Service Officer Amanda Fry said the initial zone of the fire was unreachable by personnel, but it’s grown to the point that fire crews are now working to fully suppress the blaze.

“Initially it was in a very steep, hard to reach area. Very remote and completely within the wilderness area. Typically with the wilderness areas you kind of just let nature run its course. As it grows we’ve transitioned to a full-suppression strategy, and we are bringing in a Type 1 Team. They are going to be on scene, several more Hotshot crews, more heavy equipment, [and] we are doing aerial attacks today in anticipation of the wind events over the weekend. So we’re going to continue to just use full suppression tactics,” Fry said.

Areas under evacuation orders include Bonito Lake Road, and Forest Service Roads 107 and 108. Areas under high alert include the subdivisions of Villa Madonna, Sierra Vista, and Sun Valley.

A shelter for those under evacuation orders has been set up at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Capitan, and animal shelter is available at the Humane Society of Lincoln County in Ruidoso.

Updates on the fire can be found at NMFireInfo.com, as well as the Lincoln National Forest Facebook Page.

