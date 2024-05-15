El Paso group works to connect the community to the outdoors

An El Paso organization is working to get more people connected to nature and the outdoors. Anthony Moreno talked with Lisa Enriquez, President of We Hike Adventure to learn more about the group.

Transcript:

Anthony Moreno: Lisa, thank you so much for joining us. Can you tell us about We Hike and what's the mission of your organization?

Lisa Enriquez: We hike is a community-based program that we developed to connect the community with nature and resources. We are here to have a continuous culture, arts, fitness, health, education, overall well-being for the community, because we didn't really feel like there was a lot out here, and then as I have been hiking and doing other things with the community, I noticed that there wasn't a lot of consistency. So, with We Hike, we're hoping to bring that consistency to the community.

Anthony Moreno: One event that your organization is planning is the National Kids to Park Day, which is coming up. Can you tell us when this is and what you have in store for El Paso on this day?

Lisa Enriquez: So May 18th we are going to have it in the Northeast El Paso at Chuck Heinrich Park. It will be an all day event and we are going to have a lot of community booths, hiking, fitness activities. We're going to have yard games, we're going to have music, we're going to have some local speakers. We will be doing some kids craft tables and a lot more. We do want to introduce the community to us and also share what we do have to offer and with the community booths to also let the community come out and show what they are offering. Already, that might not be very well known.

Anthony Moreno: What do you think is so transformative about getting people outdoors to enjoy nature and also get some exercise?

Lisa Enriquez: You know, we do believe that the power of outdoor exercise and education is going to connect people with physical, mental well-being. We do want to help people connect with the environment and have them connect where they feel like they belong. Whether it's volunteering on a trail, whether it might be volunteering to, you know, help on a hike. After COVID, I realized that a lot of people didn't get outside. And then as a hiking leader and guide and doing a lot of events through different outlets, I’ve seen a lot of people come for a lot of different reasons. Mental health, physical rehabilitation, social time, because of safety, and so, I think that people are going to benefit by just going out and being active and just kind of like adding substance to their life.

Anthony Moreno: What do you think maybe some barriers for people when it comes to exploring the outdoors and nature?

Lisa Enriquez: The first thing that comes to my mind is ADA, people in wheelchairs, people who have mobility issues, and I think that we are going to help conquer those fears by having an ADA urban hike at our event. We have activities for people who can't walk or who don't walk much or who can't be very mobile, the other thing I think is fear. I think a lot of people are really afraid to just go and do it because they have to put themselves in an uncomfortable place and I think that is one thing that we are trying to show the community that we are here no matter where they are. We will meet them where they are and we will have something hopefully for everybody that they can try out. And feel like they're in a safe place.

Anthony Moreno: What do you think is really key for your organization to be able to be sustainable and connecting with communities in our region and the outdoors?

Lisa Enriquez: I think that with We Hike and our community and the goals and the passion that we have and connecting with other community partners is going to be what really ties us in and what shows people that they are able to come. They're going to have the resources, they're going to have the activities, and they're going to be able to see, especially since it's going to be a continuous and it is a nonprofit organization that is here to stay and they can count on it.

Anthony Moreno: Lisa Enriquez is president of Wee Hike. Lisa, thank you so much for being with us.

Lisa Enriquez: Thank you.

For more information: https://www.wehikeadventure.com/