Savers crash investigation ongoing

Las Cruces police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the April 30 motor vehicle crash into the Savers thrift store that resulted in one death and injuries to 14 others, according to a press release.

Once police complete their investigation, facts of the case will be presented to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.

Pamela Kaye Nelson, 67, was injured in the crash and transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The Las Cruces Fire Department has released the ages and genders of 12 of the injured who received medical attention by fire crews that day. Two victims either declined to provide their age or were treated by other emergency medical providers.

Of the 12 injured whose ages were provided, 11 are women and one is a 70-year-old man. The women range in age from 26 to 88. Eight of the injured are older than 60.

Two of the injured are employees of the store.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, Las Cruces police, fire and other first responders were dispatched to the crash at 2340 N. Main St. Investigators learned a 2015 Ford Explorer crashed through the glass and aluminum façade near the self-checkout area and veered right as it passed through the store.

The 69-year-old driver of the Explorer, the only occupant of the vehicle, escaped serious injury. She went to a local hospital later that day on her own accord. Preliminary information from the investigation indicates the driver mistakenly pressed on the accelerator instead of the brake as she pulled into a parking space in front of the store.

Savers has since reopened for business.