Congressman Gabe Vasquez calls for bipartisan cooperation on border legislation

Last week, U.S. Congressman Gabe Vasquez (D-NM) introduced a resolution to the U.S. House of Representatives denouncing Republican leadership for, “inaction on crucial immigration reform and border security measures.”

During a virtual press conference, Vasquez said that the lack of meaningful legislative progress on border issues has negatively affected his own district.

“The impact of the broken immigration system is felt deeply in communities like mine. And the lack of action on this is not just a political issue, but it’s a humanitarian issue,” he said.

The resolution was co-signed by five other U.S. representatives, all Democratic party members. Vasquez said that the proposed resolution is a call to bring Congressional Republicans to the negotiating table regarding border related legislation.

“There’s a group of Congresspeople, I can tell you, both on the Democratic and Republican side, that are tired of the inaction on these issues. I formed a Southwest bipartisan caucus with Congressman Juan Ciscomani, my neighbor to the west in Arizona, because we wanted to be able to sit down and talk about sensible solutions that Republicans and Democrats could agree to.”

When KRWG reached out to Representative Juan Ciscomani for comment on Vasquez’s proposed resolution and ongoing bipartisan work at the Congressional level, the Arizona Congressman did not respond by the given deadline.

