Mobile children’s museum ready to serve Doña Ana County

KRWG | By Anthony Moreno
Published April 8, 2024 at 4:00 AM MDT
Ngage New Mexico staff and community members celebrate at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Vamos Niños - Play to Learn mobile museum in Las Cruces on Friday, April 5th, 2024.
Anthony Moreno
Ngage New Mexico staff and community members celebrate at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Vamos Niños - Play to Learn mobile museum in Las Cruces on Friday, April 5th, 2024.

Windy conditions in Las Cruces Friday afternoon could not stop the excitement of community members in attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Vamos Niños: Play to Learn Mobile Children’s Museum.

The 44-foot traveling RV museum offers play-to-learn activities for children and aims to offer family resources along with events with community partners.

Ngage New Mexico’s Museum Development Coordinator Kimmi Cravens told KRWG News that the museum will serve all of Doña Ana county.

“We’re not just not going to be in one place, we are really going to try to meet families where they are, be somewhere where they are comfortable, easy and accessible for them,” Cravens said.

Ngage New Mexico and the Success Partnership have started kick-off events for the mobile children’s museum with upcoming events April 12th in Hatch at Jardin de los Niños and April 19th at Young Park in Las Cruces. Both events will be from 4-7pm.

 
Anthony Moreno serves as the Director of Content at KRWG Public Media. He also is host and executive producer for "Fronteras-A Changing America" and "Your Legislators" on KRWG-TV.
