Mobile children’s museum ready to serve Doña Ana County

Windy conditions in Las Cruces Friday afternoon could not stop the excitement of community members in attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Vamos Niños: Play to Learn Mobile Children’s Museum.

The 44-foot traveling RV museum offers play-to-learn activities for children and aims to offer family resources along with events with community partners.

Ngage New Mexico’s Museum Development Coordinator Kimmi Cravens told KRWG News that the museum will serve all of Doña Ana county.

“We’re not just not going to be in one place, we are really going to try to meet families where they are, be somewhere where they are comfortable, easy and accessible for them,” Cravens said.

Ngage New Mexico and the Success Partnership have started kick-off events for the mobile children’s museum with upcoming events April 12th in Hatch at Jardin de los Niños and April 19th at Young Park in Las Cruces. Both events will be from 4-7pm.