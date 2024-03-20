City of Las Cruces conducts interviews for City Manager position

On Wednesday The Las Cruces City Council assembled in a closed session to interview three candidates selected for consideration to become the new City Manager. The candidates are Assistant City Manager Sonya Delgado, Director of Public Works David Sedillo, and Assistant City Manager Ikani Taumoepau.

Las Cruces City Manager Ifo Pili announced last month that he would be stepping down from his position to pursue another career opportunity in Utah.

According to a news release from the City of Las Cruces, the decision on who will fill the position will be made in a future open meeting – an exact timeline wasn’t given. The city said Pili’s resignation will become effective on March 31, although Sonya Delgado is the Acting City Manager until a final decision is made by the Council.