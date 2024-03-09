New Mexico Senator Bill Burt to retire after serving 14 years

New Mexico Republican State Senator William “Bill” Burt announced his retirement from the Senate this Friday after serving 14 years.

The District 33 Senator will complete his term through 2024, according to an emailed statement released by the Senate Republican Leadership Office. Senator Burt was appointed to the Senate by former Republican Governor Susana Martinez in 2011. Since then, voters have elected him three times to continue serving the district.

“Representing the people of Otero, Chaves, and Lincoln counties has been the privilege of a lifetime, and I will always cherish the confidence and support of the voters in Senate District 33. I look forward to completing my term and supporting the next wave of leaders who will serve our communities and state well,” Sen. Burt said in a released statement.

Burt currently serves as a member of the Senate Finance Committee.