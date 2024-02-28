WSMR Roadblock on US 70 scheduled for Thursday morning, February 29, 2024

The New Mexico Department of Transportation and White Sands Missle Range posted an alert for Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Highway US 70 will be blocked beginning at 6:25 a.m. and will last approximately 1 hour. They state it should be lifted by 7:25 a.m.

The block will be located at 'Red Block' (top of San Augustin Pass/Mile Marker 164) and at 'Yellow Block' (near the WSNP/Mile Marker 200). The Las Cruces Gate, Owen Road, and Nike Avenue will also be affected.

NMDOT: All roadblocks are subject to change without notice, please call WSMR at 575-678-2221/2222 for updates or go to the New Mexico Department of Transportation website: www.nmroads.com or call 511.