UPDATE: NMSU evacuates DACC East Mesa Campus due to police activity

New Mexico State University issued a warning Tuesday afternoon at 1:19 p.m. to avoid the area of the East Mesa Doña Ana Community College campus due to a Las Cruces Police Department investigation taking place.

In an email, NMSU called for an evacuation at the DACC East Mesa Campus. NMSU has asked those on campus to evacuate east bound only on Calle Jitas to Del Prado then south to Sedona Hills Parkway then south bound on Sonoma Ranch.

The school is asking others to avoid the area while the investigation takes place. NMSU said updates will be provided.

This story was updated at 1:35pm. As information becomes available details will be posted at www.nmsu.edu. This is a developing story.



