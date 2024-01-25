Virtual Event - Star-Spangled Fascism - Wednesday, January 31 at 2 PM (MT)

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE presents a virtual PAST FORWARD conversation exploring whether the First Amendment and its near absolute protection of free speech makes Americans more vulnerable to political extremism. This conversation is inspired by the new film Nazi Town, USA.

Panelists will discuss the contours of the First Amendment's free speech protections, and the extent to which they have been used to permit public hate speech and other extremist beliefs, contrasting these legal precedents with those of other Western countries.

Event will take place Wednesday, January 31 at 2pm (MT).

Click here for the Registration Link.

F﻿eatured guests:

Dr. Mary Anne Franks: Professor in Intellectual Property, Technology, and Civil Rights Law at George Washington Law School and the President and Legislative & Tech Policy Director of the nonprofit organization Cyber Civil Rights Initiative

Steven J. Ross: Distinguished Professor of History and Director of the University of Southern California’s Casden Institute for the Study of the Jewish Role in American Life

T﻿he discussion will be moderated by Adriane Lentz-Smith, Associate Professor of History at Duke University, where she teaches courses on the Civil Rights Movement, Black Lives, Modern America, and History in Fact and Fiction.

T﻿he conversation will also be streamed live on AMERICAN EXPERIENCE's Facebook and YouTube channels.