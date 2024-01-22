NMSU to participate in joint crisis management exercises Jan. 23 and 25

New Mexico State University issued a News Release stating that NMSU Police and Fire Departments will participate in multi-agency hazardous materials crisis management exercises on Tuesday, Jan. 23 and Thursday, Jan. 25, at two locations on the Las Cruces Campus: Cole Village student housing and the Fulton Center.

Federal, state and local agencies participating in the exercise include but are not limited to U.S. Army North, 64th Civil Support Team, NMSU Police Department, NMSU Fire Department, Las Cruces Fire Department, Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department and Doña Ana County’s Office of Emergency Management.

NMSU said to avoid any confusion during the exercise, they are notifying the public and campus community ahead of time. The all-day exercises are closed to the general public. Because of the sensitive nature of the activities, media presence will be limited during the exercises as they unfold. Before approaching either of these areas, please contact NMSU’s onsite media liaison, Amanda Bradford, at 575- 644-6523.