New Mexico Governor calls for public safety legislation to address gun violence

New Mexico’s Governor today called on the state’s lawmakers to pass several gun laws, including a ban on assault weapons.

In a speech delivered on the first day of New Mexico’s legislative session, Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham called on lawmakers to adopt a legislative package that includes raising the minimum age to buy a firearm, instituting a waiting period for new gun purchases, and the banning of assault weapons.

"In communities across the state, we have seen the carnage that results, and the risk that is ever-present when weapons of war, and frankly, guns, are far too easy to obtain,” Lujan-Grisham said.

Last September, Lujan-Grisham controversially declared a public health emergency and temporarily restricted the carrying of guns in and around Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city.