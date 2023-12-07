© 2023 KRWG
Local residents, organizations call for new national monument in southern New Mexico

KRWG | By Anthony Moreno
Published December 7, 2023 at 6:50 AM MST
The Florida Mountains located in Luna County, New Mexico.
Mason Cummings, BLM
Local residents, officials, and organizations have announced an effort to establish a new national monument in southern New Mexico that would preserve approximately 245,000 acres of land managed by the Bureau of Land Management. The proposed monument would would include an area that includes the Mimbres Peaks-Florida Mountains, Good Sight Mountains, Cookes Peaks, and Tres Hermanas.

Luna County Commissioner Ray Trejo shared why he supports the establishment of the Mimbres Peaks National Monument near Deming, New Mexico. Trejo said that the designation would help increase tourism and outdoor recreation to public lands in the area while preserving historical sites and cultural traditions in the region.

Anthony Moreno
Anthony Moreno serves as the Director of Content at KRWG Public Media. He also is host and executive producer for "Fronteras-A Changing America" and "Your Legislators" on KRWG-TV.
