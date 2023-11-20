Las Cruces ACTion Programs for Animals share their story

The ACTion Programs for Animals organization (APA), located in Las Cruces is dedicated to improving the lives of dogs and cats in the community; whether they were abandoned, homeless or their owners have passed away. The APA offers services with their pet food bank, low-cost vaccination and microchip clinics as well as the P.A.W.S. (Prisoners and Animals Working Toward Success) program.

The APA is actively looking for volunteers, fosters and donations for their furry friends.