Las Cruces ACTion Programs for Animals share their story
The ACTion Programs for Animals organization (APA), located in Las Cruces is dedicated to improving the lives of dogs and cats in the community; whether they were abandoned, homeless or their owners have passed away. The APA offers services with their pet food bank, low-cost vaccination and microchip clinics as well as the P.A.W.S. (Prisoners and Animals Working Toward Success) program.
The APA is actively looking for volunteers, fosters and donations for their furry friends.
ACtion Programs for Animals has been serving the community since 2008.
Cats are rescued, vetted and transferred to other shelters in the country for a chance to be adopted.
The pet food bank is also available to community members who need help on the 1st and 3rd Saturday each month from 1-3 p.m.
