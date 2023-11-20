© 2023 KRWG
Las Cruces ACTion Programs for Animals share their story

KRWG | By Andrea Vázquez
Published November 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST
The pet food bank is also available to community members who need help on the 1st and 3rd Saturday each month from 1-3 p.m.
The APA Adoption and Education Center is located on 537 N. Solano in Las Cruces, NM.

The ACTion Programs for Animals organization (APA), located in Las Cruces is dedicated to improving the lives of dogs and cats in the community; whether they were abandoned, homeless or their owners have passed away. The APA offers services with their pet food bank, low-cost vaccination and microchip clinics as well as the P.A.W.S. (Prisoners and Animals Working Toward Success) program.

The APA is actively looking for volunteers, fosters and donations for their furry friends.

ACtion Programs for Animals has been serving the community since 2008.
Cats are rescued, vetted and transferred to other shelters in the country for a chance to be adopted.
