© 2023 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"That's All Brother" - The plane that led D-day

KRWG | By Andrea Vázquez
Published November 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM MST

On June 6, 1944, the crew of the Douglas C-47 Skytrain aircraft "That's All Brother" led the airborne invasion on D-day over Normandy, France of paratroopers. Once thought to be lost forever, the aircraft was located in a scrapyard and restored to its 1944 condition.

For the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, "That's All Brother" will be flying the skies over Normandy in 2024.

Thanks to the Commemorative Air Force, "That's All Brother" visited the War Eagles Air Museum in Santa Teresa for a look inside the aircraft and its history.
KRWG News
Andrea Vázquez
Andrea Vázquez is a Senior TV Producer at KRWG Public Media and a NMSU Alumna. She graduated in 2019 with a bachelor's in journalism and a minor in History. During her time as a student, she dedicated her time at KRWG’s News22 and worked as a KRWG student employee, as well at Aggie Vision.
See stories by Andrea Vázquez