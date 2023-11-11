"That's All Brother" - The plane that led D-day

On June 6, 1944, the crew of the Douglas C-47 Skytrain aircraft "That's All Brother" led the airborne invasion on D-day over Normandy, France of paratroopers. Once thought to be lost forever, the aircraft was located in a scrapyard and restored to its 1944 condition.

For the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, "That's All Brother" will be flying the skies over Normandy in 2024.

Thanks to the Commemorative Air Force, "That's All Brother" visited the War Eagles Air Museum in Santa Teresa for a look inside the aircraft and its history.