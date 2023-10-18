Fall Victim Rescued from Aguirre Springs Trail

According to a Las Cruces Fire Department News Release:

Las Cruces fire personnel and several area rescue teams provided first aid and helped carry an Organ Mountain hiker to safety on Monday.

On Monday, Oct. 16 LCFD’s Technical Rescue Team was called to assist Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, Organ Mountain Technical Rescue, Dona Ana County Fire Rescue, American Medical Response, and the White Sands Missile Range Fire Department in rescuing a 70-year-old man who suffered a fall and multiple injuries along the Aguirre Springs Pine Tree Trail.

The Pine Tree Trail is a 4.5-mile-long loop that begins at Aguirre Springs and ascends from an elevation of 5,700 feet at the trailhead to approximately 6,900 feet above sea level.

The man, hiking with at least one other individual, suffered a fall and multiple injuries. A medical doctor and lieutenant from the El Paso Fire Department were on the trail and were able to render initial aid and call for rescue resources. Several other hikers also assisted with the rescue.

The injured man was carried down the mountain on a litter. The descent took several hours, and the team reached the Aguirre Springs campground just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday. An AMR ambulance then transported the man to a local hospital.

LCFD has no update on the man’s condition yet.

The Las Cruces Fire Department said it extends its thanks to the multiple rescue teams, all volunteers, and the hikers who assisted with this mountain rescue.