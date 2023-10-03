New Mexico Attorney General brings charges against Las Cruces Police Officer

According to the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, Presley Eze was accused of stealing beer from a Las Cruces gas station, and after a physical altercation with police, Eze was shot and killed by Las Cruces Police Officer Brad Lunsford. According to the Attorney General’s office, Eze was unarmed. As a result of the incident, Officer Lunsford is being charged with voluntary manslaughter with a firearm enhancement.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said Eze’s case should shine a light on current police department training standards, screenings, and curriculum.

“There are times when police are going to be called upon to use force in extraordinary circumstances. But in my judgement, what you will see in this case is an example of an escalation of force and of a situation that could have and should have been avoided.”

According to lawyers representing Eze's family in a civil case against the Las Cruces Police Department, Officer Lunsford had prior complaints against him, but they could not go into details due to ongoing litigation.