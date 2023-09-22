Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office holds press conference on former deputy accused of sexual assault

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico, former Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Andrew Martinez allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman while on duty and attempted to destroy evidence related to the crime.

At a press conference, Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart apologized to the victim and stressed that transparency within the sheriff’s office is of utmost importance.

“The biggest crime of all of this to me, and I don’t know that it’s a crime, is a violation of the public trust.”

Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said the department has not received additional reports of unlawful activities within the department, but that members of the public should contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office if any misconduct arises.

“We’re fairly confident that if there are additional victims from Mr. Martinez’s activities, they haven’t yet come forward. We are going to ask now, I’m going to ask, if they have sen this, and there are people in the public that believe they have contacted this individual, and there was untoward activity or illegal activity, or any kind of suspicious activity, to please contact the [U.S. Attorney’s Office.]”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Martinez could face up to life imprisonment if convicted.

