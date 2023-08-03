El Paso honors victims of 2019 mass shooting

Thursday marked the 4th anniversary of the El Paso Walmart Shooting that claimed the lives of 23 people and injured 22 more. At a remembrance ceremony at Crime Victims Memorial Park in the city, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser commemorated those who lost their lives and were injured. During the ceremony, Leeser spoke about unity, equality, and love for the families who were affected as well as a community that continues to recover from this tragedy.

During the ceremony, a bell was tolled for each life lost while their name was read out loud. The victims' names were added to the memorial.